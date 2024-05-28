GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,150 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 5.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,234. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

