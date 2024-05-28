GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises approximately 2.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,956,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Wedbush decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. 949,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,156. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

