Guggenheim Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guggenheim reissued their sell rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average is $269.52. Workday has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

