Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Down 4.5%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. 1,926,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,058,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

