Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

