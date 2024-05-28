Head to Head Contrast: Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) vs. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Customers Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 6 1 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 16.88% 18.17% 1.22% Enterprise Bancorp 15.80% 11.28% 0.79%

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $1.44 billion 0.98 $250.14 million $7.16 6.28 Enterprise Bancorp $218.66 million 1.43 $38.06 million $2.91 8.67

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Enterprise Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

