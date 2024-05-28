Head-To-Head Contrast: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) vs. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 4 3 0 2.25 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $37.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 254.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $610.12 million 6.31 $56.85 million $0.46 68.33 Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 8.85 $95.34 million $1.07 22.53

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.33% 2.21% 1.21% Four Corners Property Trust 37.44% 7.65% 3.97%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2023, PECO managed 301 shopping centers, including 281 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.2 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

