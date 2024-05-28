HI (HI) Price Up 0.9% This Week

HI (HI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $268,475.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.03 or 1.00015070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00112721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049665 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $223,946.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

