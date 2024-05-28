HI Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $177,741.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,375.75 or 0.99810125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011744 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00112860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049122 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $249,849.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

