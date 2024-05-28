HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

