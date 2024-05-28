HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 807.65 ($10.31).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($10.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 26,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($244,942.36). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 691.60 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 663.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 630.04. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,326.09%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

