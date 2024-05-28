Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.06. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 674,179 shares.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

