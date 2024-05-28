Human Investing LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

