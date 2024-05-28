Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,539,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 342,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.89. 2,587,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $125.01 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.