Human Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 248,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

