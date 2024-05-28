IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 3,251 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.17. 133,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,694. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IES by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

