IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.10. 88,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 310,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $542.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $937,690.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $937,690.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,108,477.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927 over the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

