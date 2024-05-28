Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 865.33 ($11.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.78) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.45) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.47), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($606,066.92). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 847 ($10.82) on Tuesday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 865.20 ($11.05). The firm has a market cap of £11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,815.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 793.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

