Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Buys 550 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director David J. Mccambridge bought 550 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.93 per share, with a total value of $29,661.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $301.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on NRIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.