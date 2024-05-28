Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) Director Steffani Cotugno acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $11,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $11,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,265. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $530.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 911.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 99,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

