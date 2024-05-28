Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,459 shares.The stock last traded at $8.42 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

