Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,175,791.32 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ITGR traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 262,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

