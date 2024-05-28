Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,175,791.32 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Integer Stock Performance
ITGR traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 262,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integer
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Read More
