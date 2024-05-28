Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

IART stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

