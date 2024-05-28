Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Stake Raised by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Intellicheck worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

