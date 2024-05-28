International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

