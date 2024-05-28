Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $690.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $679.41.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $634.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,458,000 after buying an additional 57,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

