Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $730.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $760.00 to $730.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

