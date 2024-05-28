Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $730.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $760.00 to $730.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.
View Our Latest Research Report on INTU
Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.