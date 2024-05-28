Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $760.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.77. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

