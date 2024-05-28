Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $55.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $606.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,255. Intuit has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

