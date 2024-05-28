Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $815,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSMQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 33,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,198. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

