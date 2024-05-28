Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 43,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,396. Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.
Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.