Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 458.1% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.