Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $31.67.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,318,000.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

