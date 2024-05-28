Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $31.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
