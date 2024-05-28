Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,713,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 560,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,028. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

