Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Position Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQIFree Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PNQI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,398. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

