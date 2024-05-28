IOTA Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $744.34 million and $16.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001726 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

