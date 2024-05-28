Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

IOVA stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

