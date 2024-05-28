IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

CDNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,869. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.50 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.25 and its 200-day moving average is $287.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

