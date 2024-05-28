IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. 497,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

