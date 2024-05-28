IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 61.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,630. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.17. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

