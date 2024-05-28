IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $374.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

