IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,195 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises 2.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 173.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,496,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.