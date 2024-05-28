IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.00. 933,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,185. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

