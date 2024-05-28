IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $19.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,350.31. 136,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,197. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.23 and a 1 year high of $1,350.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,252.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,126.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.