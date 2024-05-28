IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 926,704 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

