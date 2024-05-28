IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,883,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $238.18. 1,624,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,579. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

