IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 73,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,180,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.