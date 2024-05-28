IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212,710 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 212,710 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,555,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.