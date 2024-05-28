IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,929 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,502.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,801,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,312 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI remained flat at $27.58 on Tuesday. 10,424,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,653,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.