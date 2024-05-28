IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. 998,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $306.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

